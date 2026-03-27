World Theatre Day 2026: Anusha Dandekar, Denzel Smith And Bishakha Thapa Tell Us Why We Should Celebrate It

World Theatre Day | AI

The first World Theatre Day was celebrated on March 27 in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute, which was the date of the opening of the “Theatre of Nations” season in Paris. Ever since, each year on that date, World Theatre Day is celebrated on a global scale.

The goals of World Theatre Day, are to promote the art form across the world, make people aware of its value, enable theatre communities to promote their work on a broad scale so that opinion leaders are aware of the value of these forms and support them and to enjoy the art form for its own sake.

Anusha Dandekar

I actually didn't even know there's a World Theatre Day, which is so sad, but I'm so happy to know that there is one today of all days, because I actually am doing theatre now., so I am excited to celebrate it. And I think it's super important to have such a day today, for so many reasons. To begin with, I think it's an art form that is like no other. It is beautifully challenging, intimidating, but so brave. When you're on stage, you are so completely vulnerable to the audience and to your craft, which is amazing. It teaches you lessons throughout your theatre journey, and it feels different every time you do. Even if you're doing the same show, you can perform it differently every single time. And that is such a high in itself. Obviously, being live and having the audience respond, all of that and. But I think what's really unique and special about it right now in this era is that it's the one art form that will never be lost. AI can't take over it. Digital can't take over it. Nothing in terms of electronics or robots or anything can take over this art form. It is beautifully and solely just for live human performances. And I'm so happy to be a part of an art form that can never get taken over, because the beauty is in the fact that it has to be performed by us, real human beings. I'm so glad that I got to learn the craft from Mahesh Manjrekar, who is phenomenal on stage.

Anusha Dandekar |

Anusha is currently seen in the play Lovable Rascal, whose next performance shall be on April 10, Nehru Center, Worli.

Bishakha Thapa

Why celebrate World Theatre Day? I mean why not? It’s dramatic, raw, unhinged and alive.

Bishakha Thapa |

It’s actors showing up with everything and it’s not for the clout but for the craft, and the love and respect of it! There’s something insanely beautiful about watching people care that much.

And right now? Theatre feels like one of the last places where that kind of honesty still exists.

It’s also the only space where stories don’t just play… they breathe right in front of you.

No scrolling past when it gets uncomfortable. It almost forces you to be in the moment, one day isn’t enough. Go watch theatre. Again and again. 🎭

Bishakha regularly does plays with AKvarious Productions and other independent productions.

Denzel Smith |

Denzel Smith

Theatre is life and a reflection of society. It is used as a tool to comment on human nature and power and helps to see where we are going. Besides being a great form of entertainment, it keeps traditions also alive and makes us aware of social issues, politics and our environment, and engages dialogues about these subjects. So theatre, for me personally, is a therapeutic tool. It also helps with connecting between people and bonding communities. And finally, most of all, it allows theatre practitioners to express themselves and what they want to say about life, society and the state of the world. Theatre washes away the dust of everyday living, especially for us practitioners. So Happy World Theatre Day!

Denzel can currently be seen in the play Autobiography, whose next show is on May 29 at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi.