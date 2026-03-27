Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Look To Be Unveiled On Hanuman Jayanti, Excited Fans Says 'Can't Wait For April 2'

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On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, producer Namit Malhotra made a major announcement about his ambitious mythological project, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The producer revealed that the first look of the actor as ‘Rama’ will be unveiled on Thursday (April 2), marking the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Sharing an official note on social media, Malhotra opened up about the film's scale, emotion, and dedication behind the project, which has been in the making for several years. The statement read, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity."

"We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand launch with fans to celebrate this moment, across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience," it further read.

The announcement has already created a strong buzz online, with fans expressing excitement and anticipation across social media platforms. Many are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir step into the iconic role, especially given the film’s grand scale and expectations.

"Ranbirrrr...can't wait to se youuuuuu. Excited," a fan commented. Another wrote, "OMGGG. This is going to be BIG."

"Can't wait for 2nd April," commented another fan. "Can't wait to see Ranbir shine as Lord Rama," read another comment.

Ramayana is touted to be one of the most ambitious Indian film projects, aiming to bring the epic tale to life with cutting-edge visuals and a global cinematic approach. With the first official glimpse now just days away, the film’s promotions appear to be gearing up for a massive worldwide launch.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and Lara Dutta, among others. With such a star-studded lineup, expectations surrounding the film are naturally sky-high.

The magnum opus is planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle. While Part 1 is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, Part 2 is expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027. Although there have been rumours suggesting a possible delay in the first instalment, the makers have not issued any official confirmation so far.