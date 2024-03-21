World Poetry Day 2024: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals What Inspires Him To Write Poems

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has showcased his poetic talents on various occasions, especially through his social media posts. On the occasion of World Poetry Day, on Thursday (March 21), the Gully Boy actor has opened up about incorporating his poems in his films or performances.

During an interaction with The Free Press Journal, Siddhant revealed he wrote a poetry on how a person falls in love three times in life and he added that some writers and directors have loved the piece.

The 30-year-old actor said, "When I get a character or a film, I always get into the head of the character. I write poetry as the character and it really helps me to write down the thoughts of the journey or the aspirations of that character. The films or the characters often inspire me to write the pieces."

"Recently, I wrote a piece about how we fall in love three times in a lifetime. I think that could be an interesting piece and I did share it with a few of my friends who are directors or writers, and they really feel it could be a good take on love," Siddhant added.

When asked about the possibility of a project where he gets an opportunity to explore his acting, writing and musical talents, he said, "Yes, I do. Some of my friends are musicians, so I have made a couple of songs with them, but that's just for me as of now. I've received feedback from a lot of people who want me to release the music but I am not sure about it. So I have written and made some songs but let's see when the time is right. I will put them out at some point… So yeah, that's how I combine my poetry and my work."

Siddhant gained popularity after playing MC Sher in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy in 2019. Before his Bollywood debut, he appeared in a few minor roles in television series and advertisements. However, it was his portrayal of MC Sher that brought him into the limelight.

He has also been a part of other projects like Inside Edge, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Gehraiyaan and Bhoot Police. Meanwhile, Siddhant is gearing up for the release of Yudhra with Malvika Mohanan.