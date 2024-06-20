World Music Day 2024: Antara Mitra Feels AI Is 'Good Tool' For Musicians, Emphasises On Balance Between Technology & Human Art

Singer Antara Mitra has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music scheme over the years, and she has emerged to be a successful Bollywood playback artist as well as a hitmaker in her individual capacity. On the occasion of World Music Day 2024, The Free Press Journal caught up with Antara for a candid chat, wherein she opened up about the evolving music taste of the desi audience, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in music, her latest single, and more.

Antara recently crooned the soulful track Dil Mera in collaboration with Kanika Kapoor, and the song has already taken the internet by storm. Expressing her joy over the song's success, Antara shares that it was a fun experience working with Kanika as the latter is always up for trying something new. "I was quite happy when I first heard the final mix and was very happy to see the audience resonated as well," she says.

During the conversation, Antara shared her thoughts on how despite songs being remixed and remade at a rampant pace today, original melodies still stand firm. "Remakes, if done well, is alright. When done thoughtfully, remakes can pay homage to the original while adding new flair. Ultimately, whether a remake succeeds depends on its execution and the balance it strikes between innovation and nostalgia. An artist always strives to make music that lives on forever and originals are the key to that," she states.

She further explains, "Originality and authenticity still hold significant value. In today’s time, it requires a balance of creativity, strategic promotion, and audience engagement to cut through the noise and establish a strong presence with an original piece of music."

"Music trends and tastes constantly evolve, influenced by global music trends, changing audience preferences, and the demands of commercial success. But all said and done, I still believe Bollywood music continues to have its own unique charm and appeal," she adds.

Antara has some of the most popular songs to her credit, including Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si from Raajneeti, the album of Dilwale, Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among others. Speaking about the most difficult song of her career, she reveals, "One of the most challenging projects for me was recording Gerua for Dilwale. The song required a perfect blend of romantic emotion and technical precision. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic on-screen chemistry set the bar high, and I needed to ensure my rendition matched that magic!"

Of late, a lot of singers have also opened up on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the voice of an artist, and while some believe it's a threat, Antara feels otherwise. "AI can be a good tool for musicians, offering new ways to create, produce, and enhance music. It can assist in composing, mixing, and even discovering new sounds, making the creative process more efficient and innovative. However, it's crucial to balance technology with human artistry. While AI can aid in many aspects, the emotional depth and unique touch of a human artist are irreplaceable," she concludes.