Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp stars Eric Bauza in the lead role. It is an upcoming American action drama directed by Jon Rosenbaum. The film will soon make its debut on the OTT platform in April.

Where to watch Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

The film will stream from April 12, 2024, on Netflix streaming platform. The makers of the film have released a trailer. It promises lots of comedy and humour which will make it a good watch.

Plot

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is bringing a new chapter for the beloved vintage cartoon characters. The film follows Woody as he gets kicked out of the forest and ends up at Woo Hoo Camp. Searching for a home for himself for the first time since the forest, Woody is finally happy and tranquilized. But things get entangled when a police officer wishes to shut down the camp. Now, Woody must do something to save his home, but he has little time to think of something.

Cast of Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

The animation cast includes Chloe Des Los Santos, Savannah La Rain, Evan Stanhope, Kershaw Theodore, Evan Stanhope, George Holahan Cantwell, Esther Son, Kushinka Jayewardene, William Atticus Parker, CC Dewar, Anthony Craig and Ian Rooney in prominent roles.

About Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is based on Woody Woodpecker by Universal Pictures and produced by Jon Kuyper under Universal 1440 Entertainment and Universal Animation Studios. The technical part is handled by Ross Emery. The music is composed by Michael Lira and Netflix distributed the film.