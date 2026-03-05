'Women Trying To Bring Other Women Down': Netizens Dub Tejasswi Prakash 'Attention Seeker' As She Responds To Surbhi Chandna Feud In Viral Video

Tejasswi Prakash labeled 'Attention Seeker' As She Responds To Surbhi Chandna Feud |

Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna have recently been making headlines over an alleged clash during the Psycho Saiyaan promotion. Reacting to the incident, Tejasswi addressed the tiff with the paparazzi. When asked whether she made Surbhi cry at the event, Tejasswi replied, "Mere kuch karne se unko rona aata hai toh mai kya karu?" Her statement sparked criticism on social media, with netizens commenting, "Women trying to bring other women down."

In a viral video, Tejasswi indirectly referred to the feud, saying, "gar log mere interviews lena chahte hai toh mai kya karu? Agar log mere interviews lena chahte hai toh mai kya karu? Agar paps sirf mujhe click karna chahte hai to mai kya karu?" When asked whether she would give her interviews, she added, "Tere sath mai interview dungi kyunki tum itne bade star ho ki mere mana karne par tum thodi na nikal jaoge? I'm psycho na."

Never liked her!!🚶🏻‍♀️



Women trying to bring other women down is just so..🤢



+



Such unprofessional behaviour with colleagues only shows one’s character..💯



P.S : #SurbhiChandna became a household name because of her work..

& no cringe couple drama!!😴pic.twitter.com/Wucr5tvCI9 — Nisha🥂 (@Fierce_Soul_) March 4, 2026

As the video circulated, netizens took to X to criticize her. One wrote, "Never liked her! Women trying to bring other women down is just so + Such unprofessional behaviour with colleagues only shows one’s character." Another labeled her an "attention seeker," saying, "What exactly has she done post BB? Other than roaming around with Karan??? She got famous only because of him! And oh please! Naagin mein she wasn’t even extraordinary?" Others called her statement "so cringe" or slammed her as "She's so insecure and jealous girl."

She’s just attention seeker! What exactly has she done post BB? Other than roaming around with Karan??? She got famous only because of him! And oh please! Naagin mien she wasn’t even extraordinary? Naagin show was already famous due its franchise! The ways she talks is disgusting — Smita Singh (@Drsmita1587) March 4, 2026

She is soooooooo crrrriìiiinnnnngggeeee🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩💩💩💩 — Shaivy (@ishivt4025) March 5, 2026

What Really Happened Between Tejasswi Prakash & Surbhi Chandna?

Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna reportedly had a tense moment during the promotion of Psycho Saiyaan. Sources claim that Surbhi appeared upset after an interaction with Tejasswi and allegedly told the team, "I don’t want to work with her today," leaving the crew surprised. Clips and pictures from the event showed the actors maintaining distance while addressing the media.

The incident quickly became the talk of social media, with fans debating the cause of the tension. Netizens speculated whether it was a professional disagreement or personal differences, with many commenting on the alleged clash between the two popular television stars.