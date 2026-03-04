'I Don't Give A Shit': Surbhi Chandna Pens Cryptic Note Amid Controversy With Tejasswi Prakash Over Psycho Saiyaan Promotions

Surbhi Chandna On Controversy With Tejasswi Prakash | Photo Via Instagram

Television actresses Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash are currently embroiled in a controversy after Tejasswi reportedly refused to jointly promote their newly released show Psycho Saiyaan with Surbhi. The situation allegedly escalated when Tejasswi arrived nearly two hours late for scheduled interviews due to a wardrobe issue. As the delay continued, Surbhi, who had been waiting, reportedly left Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai after completing just one interview.

Surbhi Chandna Pens Cryptic Note

Amid the ongoing controversy, on Wednesday, March 4, Surbhi shared new photos on Instagram and penned a cryptic note, writing in her caption, "Amazingly enough. I don’t give a shit."

Check it out:

Netizens Reacts

Soon after Surbhi shared the photos on her social media handle, netizens flooded the comments section, reacting strongly to her cryptic caption. One user wrote, "Caption ne toh aag laga diya jiiii." Another commented, "Gurlie, the caption stole the show!! You the gorgeous one!"

A third user added, "Caption got me, slay my queen."

Several others appeared to take indirect digs amid the controversy. "Love the caption. Haters listen, she don’t give a shit, karlo bakwaas," read one comment.

Another user wrote, "Surbhi, I know what happened between you and Tejasswi. Tejasswi has become arrogant and egoistic since she won Bigg Boss. But you should have hired a good PR in 2016 during Ishqbaaaz, such negative things would not have happened to you. Anyways, all the best for your future."

While Tejasswi is yet to react to the controversy, earlier, Surbhi responded. Speaking to India Forums, she said, "It was an unfortunate situation, but nothing to comment about."

All About Tejasswi Prakash-Surbhi Chandna Controversy

According to Indian Express, reports claimed that Tejasswi was unwilling to come to the venue unless she was assured that Surbhi would not be part of the media interactions. Although Surbhi later stepped out to conduct the first interview alongside Anud Singh Dhaka, she appeared visibly upset.

Shortly after, she reportedly left the venue in tears, while Tejasswi eventually emerged to complete the remaining interviews.

The MX Player team revealed, "Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections then. It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us, and it put us in a spot where we couldn’t do much."

After much discussion, Tejasswi arrived with her entourage and proceeded to the make-up room. When the MX Player team attempted to mediate the situation, Surbhi was called inside for discussions. Meanwhile, the media was informed that Tejasswi would conduct interviews separately and had agreed to complete all the scheduled interactions.

Tejasswi did not sit for the first interview. Instead, Surbhi stepped out, visibly upset, and joined Anud Singh Dhaka for the initial interaction. However, Surbhi, who appeared embarrassed by the unexpected turn of events, left the venue in tears shortly after.