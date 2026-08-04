'Woh Kushal Tandon Nahi Tha': Aanchal Khurana Drops Fresh Bombshell Amid Shivangi Joshi 'Private Boyfriend' Controversy- VIDEO |

Television actress Aanchal Khurana has made yet another explosive revelation while addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding her claims about Shivangi Joshi. Earlier, Aanchal alleged that Shivangi had once texted her and one of her friends, asking them to stay away from her "so-called private boyfriend." Following the video, social media users speculated that she was referring to Kushal Tandon. However, Aanchal has now clarified that it was not him.

Sharing a fresh video on social media, Aanchal said, "Maine apna point rakhti hoon, sach batati hoon, toh har baat itni problematic kaise ho jaati hai?" while referring to the backlash over her earlier claims. She further stated that people believe she is completely unfiltered, adding, "Abhi aapko koi idea nahi hai ki main kitna filter laga ke bolti hoon."

The Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress went on to claim that if she were to reveal the complete truth, the media would immediately reach out to her. Responding to accusations of "clout chasing," Aanchal said, "Mujhe isse kuch nahi chahiye." She added that whenever she narrates the full story to her close friends and family, they are left shocked. Teasing that there is much more she hasn't revealed, she said, "Agar same baatein main bahar aa ke bata doon, Allah bachaye un logon ko phir."

Towards the end of the video, Aanchal addressed the question she has been asked the most. She clarified, "Ohh, by the way, woh Kushal Tandon nahi tha." Her statement reignited speculation online, with netizens trying to guess the identity of Shivangi's alleged "private boyfriend."

One user commented, "She is talking about Randeep Rai," while another wrote, "No, she's talking about Mohsin Khan." Another user speculated, "Maybe because she said 'Allah bachaye' in the end, she is indirectly hinting at Mohsin." Despite the growing speculation, Aanchal has not revealed the person's identity in any of her posts or Instagram Stories.

In her previous video, Aanchal Khurana claimed that she had an unpleasant personal experience with Shivangi Joshi several years ago while working on a television show. She alleged that Shivangi had sent her and one of her friends a lengthy message accusing them of getting close to her then-boyfriend and asking them to stay away from him. Aanchal further said she chose to speak about the incident after facing criticism from Shivangi's fans and also alleged that Shivangi's behaviour inside the Lock Upp 2 house did not reflect her real personality, claiming the actress was only maintaining an image on screen.