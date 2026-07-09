'Wo Keh Rahe Hain Ye Fake Hai': Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Are Still Legally Married; Hits Back At Trolls Over Divorce Buzz- VIDEO

Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Are Still Legally Married; Hits Back At Trolls Over Divorce Buzz- VIDEO |

Gaurav Khanna has finally entered the Lock Upp house during Family Week. Akanksha Chamola, who recently revealed on the show that she and Gaurav had decided to part ways, welcomed him with a smile and tears in her eyes. Ever since her revelation, there has been widespread speculation about what really went wrong in their marriage. Addressing the rumours, trolling, and backlash surrounding their relationship, Gaurav finally broke his silence.

During a private conversation inside the house, Gaurav told Akanksha, "It (the divorce) is the biggest news right now." He revealed that the two had discussed divorce in May, before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He further said, "Bahar logon ko lag raha hai ki ham 1-1.5 saal se divorced hain." Reacting to this, Akanksha clarified, "But maine show mein clearly bola hai ki ham separate reh rahe the 18 mahine, avi hamne legal kiya hai right before I entered the show."

Gaurav khanna coming tomorrow to meet Akanksha Chamola in Lock up🔥



are they really getting divorced or this was just planned for hype ?🤔#GauravKhanna #Lockupp2 #LockUpppic.twitter.com/nQ6l0oVIFT — Ashnoor fan 🪭 (@ashnoorian09) July 8, 2026

Gaurav went on to say that people had interpreted their situation differently. Addressing the trolling, he said many accused him of taking Akanksha everywhere, including on their Dubai trip, only to make her famous. "Wo keh rahe hain ye fake hai, acting kar raha hai. To main kisi cheez ka jawab nahi diya," he said. Expressing his surprise over the speculation surrounding their relationship, Gaurav also clarified that Akanksha is still legally his wife. He added, "I can't take anything against you because legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband."

As Gaurav spoke about the criticism he had been facing since Akanksha's revelation, she interrupted him, saying they had never validated the trolls. Opening up about sharing her personal life on national television, Akanksha broke down emotionally and said, "I don't have anyone to speak to. You're still in your house. You can still call your parents and talk. Main kisi se baat nahi kar sakti."

Later, when jailer Farah Khan asked Gaurav if he was aware of Akanksha's sexuality, he confirmed that he was. Gaurav said, "Maine hamesha bola hai aap kisi ko pasand karte hain to aap puri tareeke se karein." Akanksha also acknowledged that Gaurav had always been open-minded and had accepted her wholeheartedly.

The new episodes of Netflix Lock Upp releases six days a week- from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm IST.