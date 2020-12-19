With as many as six scripts locked, Yami Gautam already has full slate for 2021

Mumbai: Ever since her debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, Yami Gautam’s eclectic film choices have proved her versatility. After a slew of box office successes in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, Yami Gautam is all set to have another eventful year as she has a bunch of exciting projects lined up for 2021. A source reveals Yami will have a packed slate in the upcoming year. “Yami has now been approached with eight interesting scripts and she has locked in as many as six films for which she will start shooting in 2021. The offers are quite overwhelming and Yami is taking up dynamic roles that will challenge her as an actor,” says the source.

Yami has been drawing critical appreciation and commercial success from her roles and films right from her debut film. Her most recent release, Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, proved to be yet another massive entertainer.

On work front, Yami recently wrapped up the Dharamshala schedule of Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. As she gears up for a choc-o-bloc 2021, we are definite that she is all set to surprise her fans with her upcoming projects.