Yami Gautam birthday special: From 'Vicky Donor' to 'Bala', looking at actress' Bollywood journey through pics

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who has had an eight-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, is celebrating her birthday on Saturday, November 28.

Yami made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film 'Vicky Donor' and later featured in films like Badlapur', 'Sanam Re',' Kaabil', 'Sarkar 3', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Bala'.

The actress, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, has played diverse roles and surprised her fans with a myriad of roles. Here's looking at her Bollywood journey through her characters: