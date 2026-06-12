'Will Lock Upp Revive Her Career?': Netizens Question As Shivangi Joshi Gets Confirmed For Farah Khan & Riteish Deshmukh's Show

Shivangi Joshi Gets Confirmed For Netflix's Lock Upp |

Netflix is taking its reality game a notch higher, with 16 celebrities reportedly set to enter the high-stakes world of Lock Upp. The much-anticipated show is expected to premiere on the last Saturday of June, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out which stars will join the lineup. Amid the growing buzz, reports have now revealed the name of the first contestant said to be locked in for the Netflix reality series.

Netflix's Lock Upp: First Confirmed Contestant?

According to reports by Film Window and Variety India, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has reportedly been finalised as the first contestant of Netflix's Lock Upp. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, Shivangi's reported entry has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see her in a new reality-show avatar.

Shivangi is no stranger to reality television. The actress previously participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Her reported entry into Lock Upp could mark her return to the reality TV space after nearly four years.

Ever since reports of Shivangi joining Lock Upp surfaced online, social media users have been debating whether the reality show could prove to be a turning point in her career. A Reddit user sparked the discussion with a thread titled, "Will Lock Upp revive Shivangi's career?" prompting mixed reactions from netizens.

Many users felt that Shivangi's calm and reserved personality may not be ideal for a high-conflict reality show format. One user wrote, "Shivangi also did KKK, but no one actually remembers her as a contestant. She was chill and normal. She isn't suited for reality shows." Echoing a similar sentiment, another commented, "Exactly. Even for Bigg Boss, if she gets approached, she will barely stay in the house because of my intuition based on her personality."

Lock Upp Release Date

Lock Upp is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2026, and will run for six weeks. The reality show will reportedly feature Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as its two jailers. As per reports, a total of 14 celebrities will participate in the inaugural season, which will revolve around the theme, "Sach Ya Saza."