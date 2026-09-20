'Will Have To Postpone': Samay Raina, Medha Shankr React To Reports Claiming They Will Get Married In December 2026

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr |

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have reacted to reports claiming that the two are planning to get married in December 2026. Instead of taking the speculation seriously, the comedian and actress chose humour to address the rumours, with Samay joking that his India tour would force him to postpone the alleged wedding.

The speculation began with an anonymous Reddit post that claimed Samay and Medha were planning to tie the knot in December. The post, which went viral on social media, also alleged that the two were currently vacationing together and that Samay wanted to marry the 12th Fail actress “as soon as possible”.

However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed being in a relationship, and both have now responded to the wedding reports themselves.

Samay jokes about December wedding

Samay Raina reacts to wedding rumours |

On Sunday, Samay shared an Instagram story featuring a post that asked, “Samay Raina to marry Medha Shankr in December?" He added the song “Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate" to the story, seemingly hinting at his reaction to the claim.

Taking the joke further, Samay wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone."

His response caught attention as he used his upcoming tour as a humorous reason to dismiss the wedding speculation.

Medha calls wedding rumours baseless

Medha Shankr reacts to wedding rumours |

Medha also reacted to the speculation by resharing Samay’s Instagram story and adding laughing emojis. In another story, she shared a meme alongside the caption, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like."

Wedding rumours

The rumours reportedly originated from an anonymous Reddit user who claimed to be close to Samay’s family. The post alleged that the user had spoken to Samay’s mother and learned about a December 2026 wedding.

“I’m very close to Samay Raina’s family, and after speaking to his mother yesterday, I can say that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are planning to get married this December. For now, they’re both enjoying their vacation, but Samay wants to marry Medha as soon as possible," read the viral post.

The claim, however, has not been independently established, and both Samay and Medha have publicly dismissed the wedding speculation.

Medha recently appeared on Samay’s India’s Got Latent Season 2, where she joined Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma on the panel. Her appearance once again fuelled online discussion about her equation with Samay.