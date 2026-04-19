Widow's Bay OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Stephen Root’s Comedy Thriller Series

Widow's Bay |

Widow’s Bay, the much-anticipated comedy thriller series starring Stephen Root, Matthew Rhys Kate O'Flynn, among others, is created by y Katie Dippold. It is directed by Hiro Murai and stars Matthew Rhys in the lead role. Known for blending mystery, dark humour and suspense, the series promises an intriguing watch for audiences who enjoy unconventional thrillers. Keep on reading to know more about the film and OTT streaming details.

Widow's Bay: OTT streaming details

The series is set to be released on AppleTV+ starting from April 29, 2026. Widow's bay is based on themes of supernatural tension, dark humor, and the conflict between rationality and superstition. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "#WidowsBay is calling.

A new series starring Matthew Rhys from creator Katie Dippold and director Hiro Murai. Premieres April 29 on Apple TV."

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What is Widow's Bay about?

Widow's Bay is eerie charm of a remote coastal settlement which is situated almost 40 miles off New England’s shore and focuses on Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Stephen Root, a man weighed down by the duty of reviving a fading community. Widow’s Bay is certainly not a bustling town; there’s no internet, mobile reception is inconsistent, and its seclusion has intensified the locals’ devotion to traditional beliefs and superstitions. What happens when Loftis decides to change the narrative and turn the island into a popular tourist spot to build a better future for his teenage son?

Cast and powerhouse behind the series

The series features Matthew Rhys as Mayor Tom Loftis, Kate O'Flynn as Patricia, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan, Stephen Root as Wyck, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan, Kevin Carroll as Bechir, and Dale Dickey as Rosemary, among others. It is produced by Katie Dippold,

Matthew Rhys, Hiro Murai, Claudia Shin, and Carver Karaszewski, among others.

Widow's Bay FAQs:

What is Widow’s Bay about?

It is a comedy thriller series centres around mystery, strange events and dark humour in a coastal town.

Where to watch Widow’s Bay?

The series is set to be released on AppleTV+ starting from April 29, 2026.

Widow's Bay is based on themes of?

Widow's bay is based on themes of supernatural tension, dark humor, and the conflict between rationality and superstition.