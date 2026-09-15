Widow's Bay Makes Emmy History With 14 Wins: Know Storyline, Characters And Where To Watch It Online?

Widow's Bay Makes Emmy History With 14 Comedy Wins: Where To Watch? |

Widow’s Bay has created history at the 78th Emmy Awards after securing 14 wins in the comedy categories, emerging as one of the most talked-about shows of the year. The series has drawn attention for its engaging storyline, memorable characters, and blend of humour with emotional storytelling. The awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, where Mariska Hargitay served as a host.

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Widow's Bay created history with 14 comedy wins

Widow's Bay is a comedy horror series created by Katie Dippold. For its first season, it received a record 14 wins at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday, September 14, at the Los Angeles theatre (breaking the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single season), including Outstanding Comedy Series, acting wins for Matthew Rhys, O'Flynn, Root, and Betty Gilpin, as well as wins for directing and writing. Widow's Bay was the biggest comedy winner of the evening. It received a total of 19 nominations and won 14 awards.

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Where to watch Widow’s Bay online?

The Widow’s Bay series is available to watch on Apple TV+. Audiences can also watch it on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. The series explores the themes of grief and the past, the power of belief, scepticism vs superstition, and dark folklore.

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Widow’s Bay storyline

The series is set in the fictional coastal community of Widow’s Bay and revolves around the mayor of the town, named Tom Loftis, who wants to modernise the isolated town on the island, turning it into a popular vacation spot. When the mayor gets to know that the island is actually cursed, he tries to break it by wiping out the founder’s bloodline. They think the last descendant is their 84-year-old coworker, Ruth. Will he be able to break the curse?

Characters in Widow’s Bay

The show features an ensemble cast, including Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, Kate O'Flynn as Patricia Moyer, Kevin Carroll as Bechir Clemmons, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan Loftis, Stephen Root as Wyck Crawford, and Jeff Hiller as Dale, among others. After the success of the first season, in June 2026, the series was renewed for a second season.