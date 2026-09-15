Emmy Awards 2026 FULL Winners List: Matthew Rhys Makes History With 2 Lead Actor Awards, Widow’s Bay Dominates With 14 Wins

The 78th Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay serving as host. The night delivered several historic moments, led by Matthew Rhys, who made Emmy history by winning two lead actor awards at the same ceremony.
Rhys first won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay, defeating a competitive field that included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Jason Segel (Shrinking), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). He later won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me, defeating Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), and Oscar Isaac (Beef)
Widow’s Bay was the evening’s biggest comedy winner. The series entered the ceremony with 19 total nominations and dominated the awards, ultimately collecting 14 Emmys and breaking the record for the most awards won by a comedy series in a single year.
Emmy Awards 2026 Winners List
Outstanding Comedy Series
Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Katie Dippold
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Hiro Murai
Outstanding Drama Series
The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Pluribus, “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Slow Horses, “Scars” – Saul Metzstein
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert