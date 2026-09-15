Emmy Awards 2026 FULL Winners List: Matthew Rhys Makes History With 2 Lead Actor Awards, Widow’s Bay Dominates With 14 Wins

Emmy Awards 2026 Winners | Photo Via X

The 78th Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay serving as host. The night delivered several historic moments, led by Matthew Rhys, who made Emmy history by winning two lead actor awards at the same ceremony.

Rhys first won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay, defeating a competitive field that included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Jason Segel (Shrinking), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). He later won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me, defeating Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), and Oscar Isaac (Beef)

Matthew Rhys just made Emmys history, becoming the first man to win ~two~ Lead Actor categories in the same ceremony. he won for Widow's Bay (Comedy Series) and The Beast in Me (Limited Series)



here's his reaction and full speech: pic.twitter.com/HsaAOCrI9l — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2026

Widow’s Bay was the evening’s biggest comedy winner. The series entered the ceremony with 19 total nominations and dominated the awards, ultimately collecting 14 Emmys and breaking the record for the most awards won by a comedy series in a single year.

Emmy Awards 2026 Winners List

Outstanding Comedy Series

Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Katie Dippold

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Hiro Murai

Outstanding Drama Series

The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Pluribus, “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Slow Horses, “Scars” – Saul Metzstein

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert