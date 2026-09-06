Emmy Awards 2026 Night 1: From The Traitors To Mariska Hargitay, Check FULL List Of Winners

The 78th annual Primetime have officially begun, with the first of two Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The second ceremony will be held on Sunday (September 6), before the awards move to the televised Primetime Emmys on September 14 on NBC and Peacock.
Several popular shows and specials emerged as major winners on the first night. The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny, The Traitors and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert were among the notable names to take home multiple awards.
Big winners
The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, starring Bad Bunny, had a particularly strong night. It won awards across several categories, including variety special, directing, lighting design, music direction, sound mixing, choreography and technical direction.
Meanwhile, The Traitors also had an impressive run, picking up wins for hosting, directing, picture editing, cinematography and production design.
The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys focused primarily on unscripted and variety programming. The ceremony recognised achievements across documentaries, reality and game shows, variety specials and short-form series.
Night 1 featured a total of 49 categories covering unscripted, variety and other programming. The second night will focus on scripted programmes along with several technical and artistic categories.
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES - Mr. Scorsese
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL - My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL - Tucci in Italy
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING - The Librarians
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM - Antiques Roadshow
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM - Love on the Spectrum
BEST GAME SHOW - Jeopardy
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE) - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED) - The Muppet Show
BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES - Colbert Before Air
BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES - Inside the Pitt
BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM - Uncanny Alley: A New Day
BEST INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING - Crafting Crimes
BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM - Alan Cumming, The Traitors
BEST GAME SHOW HOST - Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
BEST NARRATOR - Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska
BEST PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES - Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”
BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM - Love on the Spectrum
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM - Ocean With David Attenborough
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM - The Traitors
BEST COMMERCIAL - “I’m Not Remarkable” — Apple
BEST COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING - The Masked Singer and The Traitors
BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM - My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM - The Traitors
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM - RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM - Saturday Night Live
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE) - John Candy: I Like Me
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM - Sean Combs: The Reckoning
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM - The Traitors
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM - Love on the Spectrum
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING - The Muppet Show
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT) - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES - The Traitors
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL - The Muppet Show
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM - Ocean With David Attenborough
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM - Billy Joel: And So It Goes
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM - Welcome to Wrexham
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL - The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM - The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Muppet Show