Wicked: For Good OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch The Fantasy Film Online

Wicked: For Good |

The much-anticipated fantasy musical Wicked: For Good has been creating excitement among fans ever since it was announced as the continuation of the Wicked film saga. Based on the globally celebrated Broadway musical, the film continues the magical journey set in the Land of Oz, focusing on the evolving bond between Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. With its grand visuals, emotional depth, and iconic music, the film is expected to be a major cinematic event. It was directed by Jon M. Chu, and the screenplay of the film was written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked: For Good: OTT streaming details

Wicked: For Good is set to stream on JioHotstar, starting from March 21, 2026. The fil is based on themes of moral complexity, transformation, and social commentary, often exploring faith and interpersonal relationships.

Wicked: For Good plot

Wicked: For Good follows a green witch named Elphaba who fights for Animal rights against the Wizard’s propaganda, while Glinda acts as the public face of the regime. What happens when the Wizard and Madame Morrible use fake news to turn everyone against Elphaba, making her seem evil to keep power?

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Cast and characters

The film features Ariana Grande as Galinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Bronwyn James as ShenShen, among others. It is produced by Marc Platt and David Stone under the banner of Universal Pictures and Marc Platt Productions.