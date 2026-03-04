Good Fortune Out On OTT: Where To Watch Keanu Reeves Fantasy Film

Good Fortune | A still from the trailer

Good Fortune is a fantasy comedy film starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. The film is directed and written by Aziz Ansari. Good Fortune premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025 and was released in theatres on October 17, 2025. The film received a positive response from audiences and critics.

Good Fortune: OTT streaming details

Good Fortune is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on themes of Income Inequality and Class Disparity, Wealth vs. Happiness, Empathy and Human Connections, and more.

Storyline

The movie centres on an angel who descends to earth and discovers a man battling to survive because of his unfortunate circumstances. Conversely, he encounters an individual who possesses abundance and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. What occurs when he chooses to intertwine the lives of others

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Seth Rogen as Jeff, Aziz Ansari as Arj, Keke Palmer as Elena, Sandra Oh as Martha, Keanu Reeves as Gabriel (an angel), Matt Rogers as Peter, Felipe Garcia Martinez as Felipe, and Penny Johnson Jerald as Elena's mother, among others.

It is produced by Aziz Ansari, Anthony Katagas, and Alan Yang under the banner of Garam Films, Oh Brudder Productions, Yang Pictures, Keep Your Head, and Sherry Cola as Linda, a partygoer who finds Gabriel attractive, among others.