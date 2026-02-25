 Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Sachin Khedekar's Film Online
Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is a Marathi play focusing on the effort to save a historic Marathi-medium school in Alibag from destruction by a corrupt politician aiming to construct an international school.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is a Marathi-language social drama film starring Sachin Khedekar as Dinkar Shirke, school principal, in a pivotal role. The film was released in theatres on January 1, 2026, and received a positive response from audiences and critics.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: OTT streaming details

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from February 26, 2026. The film is based on themes of preserving regional language education, cultural identity, nostalgic reunions, and the struggle against the rising dominance of English-medium schools.

Storyline

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is a Marathi play focusing on the effort to save a historic Marathi-medium school in Alibag from destruction by a corrupt politician aiming to construct an international school. The emotional leader, Shirke, brings together past students to advocate for the school's survival, emphasising the importance of maintaining education in their native language.

Cast and characters

The film features Sachin Khedekar as Dinkar Shirke, Amey Wagh as Baban Mhatre, Siddharth Chandekar as Kuldeep Nagavkar, Prajakta Koli as Anjali Rane, Kshitee Jog as Salma Hasina Aantule, Kadambari Kadam as Suman Bhoir, Harish Dudhade as Rakesh Gharat, Pushkaraj Chirputkar as Vishal Bhoir, Nirmiti Sawant as Mrs. Narvekar, and Anant Jog as Jagtap, among others. It is directed and written by Hemant Dhome. The film is produced by Kshitee Jog, Urfi Kazmi, Viraj Gawas, and Ajinkya Dhamal.

