 Why Is Bigg Boss OTT Hindi Being Cancelled Despite Massive Popularity? Here's What Happened
Reports suggest Bigg Boss OTT Hindi may be cancelled as makers plan to end the platform divide, allowing viewers to watch the main show on both TV and OTT. While rumours continue to circulate, no official confirmation has been announced yet.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss OTT | Colors TV

Bigg Boss 19 has just concluded, and fans were eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, recent reports suggest that Bigg Boss OTT Hindi may have been scrapped, as the makers reportedly do not want to restrict viewers. While rumours about the show being cancelled are circulating online, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Why Has Bigg Boss OTT Been Cancelled?

According to BBTak's report, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to cancel Bigg Boss OTT Hindi. Since audiences can now watch the original Bigg Boss show on both television and the OTT platform, the makers have chosen to end the split. This means viewers will no longer be limited to watching the show on just one platform. So far, none of the previous seasons winner have reacted on the same.

Who Was Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 Winner?

Divya Agarwal was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi Season 1, while Nishant Bhat was the runner-up. Divya will now be seen reality show named The 50. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi was hosted by Karan Johar. However, he did not continue to host the other season as well.

Who Was Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav while Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the runner-up of this season. Elvish is currently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi was then hosted by the OG host Salman Khan.

Who Was Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Winner?

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi was won by Sana Makbul, taking home the cash prize of Rs. 25 Lakh. While, Naezy was announced as the 1st runner-up of the show. The last season, Bigg Boss OTT 3, was hosted by Anil Kapoor.

