Why Did Selena Gomez Unfollow Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, And Other Celebs On Instagram?

Selena Gomez stands as the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram. Earlier this year, the singer dethroned Kylie Jenner and now boasts 424 million followers on Instagram. As of now, Selena only follows 247 people, since she has quietly unfollowed a handful of celebs. As per reports, these include biggies like her rumoured beau and One Direction alum Zayn Malik, his ex-girlfriend, and baby mama Gigi Hadid. She also unfollowed her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s former girlfriend Bella Hadid, as well as Zendaya, and Dua Lipa.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

The duo sparked rumours of a relationship after they were spotted out to dinner together in New York City. An eyewitness said: "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 p.m. They walked in holding hands and were kissing."

Gigi dated Zayn on and off for seven years and announced they were expecting their first child in 2020. But the pair split in 2021 and have remained amicable co-parents while moving on in their romantic lives.

Selena Gomez and The Weekend

The duo dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, sister of Gigi.

Selena Gomez Is Single

The actress recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends. She hilariously screamed to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The musician opened up about her dating life during her first-ever 'Saturday Night Live' hosting stint in May 2022, where she expressed that she has no interest in dating apps and is "manifesting love." "I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate," she said. "But at this point, I will take anyone." Speaking about her experience dating in Hollywood, Gomez has expressed that dating in the public eye "is so cliche."

The singer was last romantically linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January.