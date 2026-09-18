Why Did Farah Khan Say 'Sorry' To Samay Raina? Here’s What Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Said That Made Filmmaker Apologise |

Filmmaker-turned-YouTuber Farah Khan recently shared a new vlog featuring television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim and her husband, Khalid Niaz. During the video, Farah suddenly looked into the camera and said, “Samay Raina, sorry,” leaving Saba and Khalid laughing and clarifying that they were not talking about him. So, what prompted Farah to make the remark? Here’s what happened.

In the vlog, Saba praised Farah for the effort she puts into her videos and the love with which she cooks and feeds people. She said, “Aapki mehnat, aap itne pyaar se banate ho na, woh log bahut pasand karte hain.” Saba also praised the entertaining aspect of Farah’s content, adding, “Mam ke video mein fun bhi hota hai, comedy bhi...”

Khalid then shared his opinion on Farah’s YouTube content, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai No. 1 YouTuber hain.” Farah immediately disagreed, saying, “Nahi, nahi.” She then looked at the camera and jokingly said, “Samay Raina, sorry,” seemingly referring to Samay as the No. 1 YouTuber. Farah then added, “Arey Sourav Joshi, bade bade YouTubers hain,” while acknowledging other popular creators.

Saba later clarified that she was specifically talking about family-oriented content. Farah agreed, acknowledging that she is doing well on YouTube when it comes to family content.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Farah Khan and Samay Raina have been associated with India’s Got Latent. Farah was part of an unreleased episode of the show alongside Uorfi Javed, Tanmay Bhat and KRSNA. In footage from the episode that surfaced online, Samay was seen touching Farah’s feet as a mark of respect, with the filmmaker reacting in her trademark playful manner.

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Farah has also established a strong presence in the digital space after turning her focus to YouTube, where her food and celebrity-focused vlogs have become popular with viewers.