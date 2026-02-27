'Why Can't They Shut Down': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Head For Another Big Leap Ahead? Netizens React

YRKKH to have another big leap |

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a significant drop in TRP. The show reportedly received a notice from the channel, urging the team to boost ratings ahead of the IPL 2026 season. To attract viewers, the makers now seem to be planning another leap in the storyline.

According to Gossips TV, YRKKH is heading for another generational leap. Does this mean that Maira and Mukti will grow up? It is speculated that the makers are introducing this leap to improve the TRP of the show, which has seen a drastic decline lately.

YRKKH was once among the Top 5 shows, but it has now slipped to the 9th position. Earlier, the show featured a 6-year leap, during which Abhira was shown separating from Armaan. Their daughter parted ways with Maira, while the orphaned Mukti stayed with Abhira.

With reports of another major leap on the horizon, a user commented, "Yeh show barbaadi ki saari har cross kr chuka hai, or kitne leads ko maarenge yeh?" Another added, "Kitne dheeth hai makers. They aren't ready to end this everlasting pandemic." Yet another wondered, "Why can't they shut this show down for good. Its annoying other new good show can have that slot."

The latest Week 7 BARC TRP chart shows a competitive landscape across Hindi television, with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 leading the rankings, followed by Tum Se Tum Tak and Anupamaa in the second and third spots respectively. Close behind are Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha in the fourth and fifth positions, while supernatural drama Naagin 7 has seen a notable drop to sixth place. Other shows in the top 10 include Udne Ki Aasha, Laughter Chefs 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at ninth, and newcomer Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram making its debut at tenth. The show’s new episodes air daily at 9:30 pm IST on Star Plus.