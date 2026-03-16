'Why Can't A Woman Make ₹1000 Cr Film?': Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Wishes To Make Big-Budget Movie With Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Eyes ₹1000 Crore Film With Deepika, Alia, Sai | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi and wife of director Nitesh Tiwari, recently said she hopes to direct a big-budget multi-crore film, with her dream cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi. In a PTI interview at the Red Lorry Film Festival, she also questioned why such “event films” are largely helmed by male directors.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Wishes To Make Big-Budget Movie

"Why can't a woman make a Rs. 100 or Rs. 1,000 crore film, why only a male director has to make? I have one in the house (Nitesh Tiwari), but still.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said she has the creative vision to make a big-budget film, but securing strong studio backing is crucial. She added she wants to put her desire to make a Rs 1,000-crore film out into the universe, stressing that such projects require the right platform, budget, studio faith, and a long-term collaborative plan, calling it a two-way process.

The director said for her Rs. 1,000 crore film the actors on her wish-list are Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sai Pallavi. "I’ve lots of names on my wish list but right now, my wish list is Deepika, Alia, Sai Pallavi. I hope Deepika, Alia, Sai Pallavi are listening. I'm putting it out in the universe."

Read Also Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells More Than 6 Lakh Tickets

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari added that if she gets the opportunity to direct a big-budget film, she would carefully plan how the money is utilised while keeping audience expectations in mind.

She also shared that she is looking forward to watching Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, in theatres on March 19.