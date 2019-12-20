Whoa! Did Kareena Kapoor confirm Kartik Aaryan is dating Sara Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the radio. Well, the actress ventured into radio with her own chat show called What Women Want where she spoke to several women about their successes and the issues they have faced in their lives. The second season began earlier this month with Sharmila Tagore as their first guest. Their second guest is the current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asked him whether if he has ever used a dating app. “No, I never felt the need,” he said. However, it was Kareena whose response gave a hint that Kartik might in a relationship. She teased, “Especially now, I don’t think you should be on a dating app.” The actor agreed with her.

Kartik Aaryan has been rumoured to have dated Sara Ali Khan who is his co-star in Imtiaz Ali‘s film. There were rumours that the alleged pair parted ways recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a line-up of pretty interesting projects including Good Newwz, Takht, Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.