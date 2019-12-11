Watch video: Kartik Aaryan saves his rumoured ladylove Sara Ali Khan from falling off stage

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been headlining for their rumoured relationship and breakup for a while now. From BTS scenes, to birthday posts and even turning as a pickup at the airport, fans are in love with the duo’s chemistry.
Recently, they attended the Star Screen Awards 2019, and even got to share the stage there. In a video that has gone viral, Kartik can be seen challenging Sara to walk on one heel, as a song played in the background. However, when Sara tried to sashay in style, she stepped on the long train of her dress and almost tripped, but Kartik saved her by holding her hand.
Kartik and Sara will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, which originally starred the latter’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.
During the Laal Kaptaan promotions, Saif had something to say about Kartik and Sara’s alleged relationship. He said that Sara usually likes nice people, and Kartik might be a lovely guy because he has known what kind of things Sara is drawn to. Talking more about the two, he says if Sara has chosen him, then he must be nice.
Meanwhile Kartik is also gearing up for his other line up of films. These include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. As for Sara, the beauty will be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)