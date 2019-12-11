Watch video: Kartik Aaryan saves his rumoured ladylove Sara Ali Khan from falling off stage

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been headlining for their rumoured relationship and breakup for a while now. From BTS scenes, to birthday posts and even turning as a pickup at the airport, fans are in love with the duo’s chemistry.

Recently, they attended the Star Screen Awards 2019, and even got to share the stage there. In a video that has gone viral, Kartik can be seen challenging Sara to walk on one heel, as a song played in the background. However, when Sara tried to sashay in style, she stepped on the long train of her dress and almost tripped, but Kartik saved her by holding her hand.