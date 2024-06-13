Who Was Pradeep K Vijayan? Know About South Indian Actor Found Dead At His Home In Chennai

Pradeep K Vijayan |

Pradeep K Vijayan is a well-known face of the South Indian industry. He has acted as a villain and comedian in various films, including Thegidi and Hey! Sinamika. The actor was found dead at his residence in Chennai, by his friend who went to check on him after not hearing back for two days. His untimely demise has left fans and family in shock.

Read Also Tamil Actor Pradeep K Vijayan Found Dead With Head Injury In Bathroom Of His Chennai Residence

Who Was Pradeep K Vijayan?

Pradeep K Vijayan hailed from Kerala, where he discovered his passion for acting at a young age. He was a tech graduate who later transitioned into films, making a name for himself in the South film industry. Known for his versatility and dedication, Pradeep's performances were marked by an authenticity that resonated with audiences.

He was particularly noted for his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters, whether in lead roles or as a supporting actor. Some of his notable films include Teddy, Irumbu Thirai, Rudhran, Arangetram, Lift, Chakra, Manam, Hero, and many more, which earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Tamil Actor #PradeepKVijayan Found Dead In Bathroom Of His #Chennai Residence: Reportshttps://t.co/ChRdGCUvdF — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 13, 2024

Pradeep's Personal Life

Pradeep was found dead at his home under mysterious circumstances, leading to widespread speculation and concern. Despite his professional success, his personal life remained relatively private. He was unmarried, who lived solo at Sankarapuram First Street in Palavakkam, Chennai.

Police Statement Regarding His Death

According to the police, his friend attempted phoning him around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday (June 12), but there was no answer. Some of his buddies then called him frequently, but he did not answer. One of his pals became suspicious and knocked on his door. The door was fastened from the inside.

He immediately called the Neelangarai police, and a sub-inspector arrived. The door was forced down by Fire and Rescue Services officials, and Mr Vijayan was discovered dead in the bathroom. He had injuries to his head and face, according to authorities.

Industry Friends & Fans Pouring Condolences

The sudden death of Pradeep K Vijayan has left a void in the South Indian film industry. As fans and colleagues mourn his loss, they also celebrate the life of an actor who brought authenticity and passion to his roles. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolences and fond memories, reflecting the deep affection and respect people had for him.

Condolence status :

Ok this is coming as a shocker. Was very fond of him as a brother. No we never used to talk everyday but whenever once in a blue moon we spoke affection was very much intact 😞

You will be terribly missed Pradeep K Vijayan anna.

May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AFv4aG7sfx — Soundarya Bala Nandakumar (@Itsmesoundarya) June 13, 2024

Rest In Peace Pradeep K Vijayan#RIP pic.twitter.com/ZuIgNAdbMP — 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐟_𝐕𝐉 T V K (@ThalapathyAsif2) June 13, 2024

This is not about fan fight. Those girls did the false allegations on pradeep is unfair . — Lakshmi K Vijayan (@lakshmikvijayan) January 16, 2024

Pradeep's Films

Pradeep is also known as Pradeep Nair Pappu, he made his Tamil debut with Sonna Puriyathu, directed by Krishnan Jayaraj in 2013. In the following year, in portrayed the role of Poornachandran (Sadagoppan) in P Ramesh’s Ashok Selvan and Janani-starrer Thegidi. His last film was Rudhran with Raghava Lawrence, directed by S Kathiresan.