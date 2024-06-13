Tamil Actor Pradeep K Vijayan Found Dead With Head Injury In Bathroom Of His Chennai Residence

Actor Pradeep K Vijayan, best known for starring in films like Thegidi and Hey Sinamika, was found dead with head injury in the bathroom of his Chennai residence on Wednesday (June 12). The cause of his death is currently being investigated by police.

According to reports, Pradeep's friend tried to contact him, however, all his calls went unanswerable. The friend then went to check on him but when the actor did not open the door despite several knocks, the police was contacted.

Cops found the actor dead when they broke open the door. Reportedly, Pradeep recently complained of shortness of breath and dizziness. His body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The news of Pradeep's sudden death has shocked his followers as well as celebrities.

Actor and singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar took to his official X account on Thursday and wrote, "Ok this is coming as a shocker. Was very fond of him as a brother. No we never used to talk everyday but whenever once in a blue moon we spoke affection was very much intact You will be terribly missed Pradeep K Vijayan anna. May your soul rest in peace."

Pradeep was popularly known as Pradeep Nair Pappu. He made his acting debut in 2013 with Tamil film Sonna Puriyathu. He gained popularity after played the role of Poornachandran (Sadagoppan) in P Ramesh's 2014 Ashok Selvan and Janani-starrer Thegidi.

Pradeep was last seen in the 2023 film Rudhran with Raghava Lawrence. According to reports, Pradeep was a tech graduate, however, he stepped into the world of movie because of his passion for acting.

Reportedly, he also had a role in Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap's Maharaja, which is set to release in theatres on June 14.