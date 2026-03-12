Who Was Hari Murali? Know About 27-Year-Old Malayalam Actor & Former Child Artist Found Dead At His Kerala Home

Malayalam actor Hari Murali, who began his career as a child artist in films and television, passed away at the age of 27. He was reportedly found dead at his residence in Payyannur’s Annoor area in Kerala.

Hari was the son of noted theatre and film actor KU Murali and Prasanna. He is also survived by his brother Sreemurali. According to reports, his body was later shifted to a private hospital in Payyannur.

More about Hari Murali

Coming from a family closely associated with theatre, Hari grew up around the performing arts. His father, popularly known as Payyannur Murali, has been active in the theatre scene for nearly three decades. Hari stepped into acting at a very young age through television serials. Director AM Nazeer reportedly gave him a small role in a serial when he was just four-and-a-half years old.

He later made his film debut with the Malayalam movie Rasikan, where his performance as a child artist drew attention from audiences. After that, he went on to appear in several films including Annan Thambi, directed by Anwar Rasheed, as well as Madampi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham, and Ulagam Chuttum Valiban. In total, he appeared as a child artist in around 10 to 15 films.

Apart from movies, Hari was also seen in nearly 40 television serials, including popular shows like Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

After stepping away from acting for his studies, he returned years later with a small role in the Malayalam film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Hari had completed a BSc in Visual Effects and Animation in Bengaluru and was working as a graphic designer at a company in Ernakulam. He had also been exploring opportunities to contribute to cinema through the VFX field.

He is reportedly related to actors Ganapathi and Babu Annoor. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be officially confirmed.