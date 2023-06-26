Who Was Devraj Patel? All You Need To Know About Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora Co-Star Who Died In Road Accident

Young comedian and Youtuber Devraj Patel passed away in Chhatisgarh on Monday (June 26). He met with a road accident while he was on his way to Raipur to shoot a video.

The news of his tragic death was shared by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his official Twitter account.

Who was Devraj Patel?

Devraj became a social media sensation after his 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' memes went viral.

In 2021, he starred with actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam in his web series Dhindora. He played the role of a student in the show.

He is quite active on social media and has over 56.8K followers on Instagram.

Devraj had shared a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon, just a couple of hours before his death. Lekin may cute hu na dosto?" he had asked in the caption. Take a look at his last Instagram post here:

