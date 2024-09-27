Who Was Dame Maggie Smith? Know All About Harry Potter Actress Who Died At 89

Dame Maggie Smith |

British actress Dame Maggie Smith passed away at the age of 89 on Friday (September 27). Maggie's sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin shared a statement and announced the sad news to the world, writing, "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in the hospital early this morning, Friday, 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Who Was Dame Maggie Smith?

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith was born on December 28, 1934, in Ilford, Essex, England. She started her acting career on stage, joining the Oxford Playhouse at 15. Her breakthrough film role came in 1958 with Nowhere to Go. In her career, she earned her two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, six BAFTA Awards and four Emmy Awards.

Maggie is known for her best roles in the Harry Potter series as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Downton Abbey as Violet Crawley.

Also in, Dowager Countess in Clash of the Titans, Hook, The Lady In The Van, A Room With A View, Sister Act, and more. In 1990, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II. She also received a supporting actress Oscar for California Suite in 1978.

She was also appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1970 and Dame Commander (DBE) in 1990 for her services to drama.

As soon as the news of her sad demise was shared by the family, many actors and fans praised her for her remarkable talent and contributions to films, pouring their condolences to the legendary actress.