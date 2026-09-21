Who Was Presley Walker Gerber? All About Model Cindy Crawford's 27-Year-Old Son Who Died At Rehab Facility In Los Angeles

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27 |

American model and actress Cindy Crawford's 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber, has died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles. He was the elder brother of actress and model Kaia Gerber, 25, who most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s The Shards.

Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Dies

A representative for the family told TMZ, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time." A cause of death had not been publicly confirmed at the time of reporting, and further details surrounding his death remain unknown.

Who Was Presley Gerber?

Presley was the son of Cindy Crawford and businessman and former model Rande Gerber. He followed in his parents’ footsteps and built a career in modeling, signing with IMG Models at the age of 15.

Presley Gerber's Modelling Career

He made his runway debut at a Moschino show in 2016 and went on to work with several major fashion brands, including Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

Presley also appeared alongside his mother in the 2018 Pepsi commercial This Is the Pepsi, which marked one of their notable collaborations.

Presley Gerber Arrested, Charged With DUI

In 2019, Presley was arrested and charged with DUI. He was later sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program and two days of community service.

In 2020, he also made headlines after getting the word 'MISUNDERSTOOD' tattooed across his face, though the tattoo was later seemingly removed.

Presley Gerber On His Mental Health Struggles

In earlier interviews and public discussions, Presley had spoken about his struggles with mental health and depression.

In December 2025, Presley shared an Instagram video in which he opened up about his mental health struggles. He discussed his use of prescription medications, including Xanax for panic attacks, Valium and buprenorphine. He also revealed that he had stopped drinking alcohol and was looking for a community of people who would be “good influences” in his life.

Cindy Crawford, 60, and Rande Gerber, 64, married in 1998 and welcomed Presley the following year. The couple later welcomed their daughter, model and actress Kaia Gerber, in 2001.

His death comes as a devastating loss for the Gerber-Crawford family. The family has requested privacy as they mourn, while additional information about the circumstances surrounding his death has yet to be made public.