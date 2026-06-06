'Who The F*ck Wants...': Bigg Boss Fame Bandagi Kalra Complains Of '100 Ads' During Dhurandhar 2 OTT Streaming, Calls JioHotstar 'Shitty'

Bandagi Kalra Complains About Ads During Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 11 fame Bandagi Kalra expressed her frustration with the streaming experience on OTT platform JioHotstar while watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: Revenge. In a strongly worded post on social media, Kalra said she wished the film had been released on Netflix instead of JioHotstar, citing frequent advertisements and audio-related issues.

Bandagi Kalra Complains About Ads During Dhurandhar 2

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Bandagi wrote, "I wish #dhurandhar2‌ Revenge was released on @NetflixIndia and not on shitty @JioHotstar who the f wants to watch a movie with 100 ads, poor audio! I mean the ads are so f long that you forget which movie or scene you were watching! @netflix please get it!"

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Praises Ranveer Singh

Furthermore, Bandagi praised Ranveer's performance and wrote, "I never fan-girled any actor like I do and did for @RanveerOfficial since the day I saw him in Ram Leela. He is the only actor who has played such different roles and given all his honesty and creativity to it. I will always be his No.1 fan #ranveersingh."

The post quickly gained attention online, with fans and internet users debating the growing presence of advertisements on streaming platforms. As more streaming services adopt ad-supported models, viewer reactions remain divided.

While some users accept advertisements in exchange for lower subscription costs, others argue that excessive interruptions can significantly impact entertainment and user satisfaction.

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.