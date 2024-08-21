 Who Is Sunil Kumar? Know About Actor Who Played Sarkata In Stree 2
Who Is Sunil Kumar? Know About Actor Who Played Sarkata In Stree 2

Sunil Kumar is known as 'Great Khali of Jammu' due to his impressive stature

Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s latest film, Stree 2, has been making waves at the box office, drawing rave reviews from both audiences and critics. While the film's leads have received widespread acclaim, it's villain, Sarkata, played by Sunil Kumar, is garnering attention for his role.

Who is Sunil Kumar?

'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
'Central Banks Should Focus On Inflation, Not Share Markets': Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
Bharat Band August 2024: What Is Closed And Open Today? Know More
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
This Viral Recipe Video Has Made Netizens Say 'I Love Karela, It's Freaking Delicious'
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against Protesters

Hailing from Jammu, Sunil is known as 'Great Khali of Jammu' due to his impressive stature. He is 7 feet 6 inches tall. Beyond his role in Stree 2, Sunil's life story is as captivating as his on-screen persona.

Sunil serves as a constable with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, balancing a demanding career with his passion for wrestling. His journey into the force was facilitated by his accomplishments in sports, including handball and volleyball, which earned him a position under the sports quota.

His athletic prowess was reportedly demonstrated when he participated in a WWE Tryout in 2019.

Stree 2 success

Meanwhile, Stree 2 has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office, and to celebrate the film's success, the cast and crew got together in the city recently. Within six days of its release, the horror-comedy has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in India.

Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree 2 also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. What came as the biggest surprise was the special cameo by none other than superstar Akshay Kumar and also actor Varun Dhawan.

The makers have already confirmed that a third installment for the film will be made, and that it is already being scripted.

