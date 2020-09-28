Entertainment

Who is Shree Saini? Meet Indian-American contestant of the 2020 Miss World America pageant

By FPJ Web Desk

Miss World America recently announced its 2020 contestants list. The pageant will see Indian American Shree Saini as the chosen representative of Washington state.

Saini is a survivor of heart surgery at age 12 for a pacemaker implant, as well as a burns survivor. She is a global motivational speaker who has been invited to address audiences about her life experience and messages of resilience and kindness, in more than 8 countries and 30 states in the United States.

Humbled to be running for MISS WORLD AMERICA 2020, as your MISS WORLD WASHINGTON 2O2O! Thank you, God, family, friends and all well-wishers. #riseUp #Serve #BeautywithAPurpose is at heart of #MissWorld and raises millions of US dollars every year for good causes and works with tens of thousands of unique humanitarian projects across the globe.â Serving others and inspiring others is a responsibility for me. It is our duty that we shine with #enthusiasm and #serve others with Love. That is #BeautywithAPurpose for me! To be selected as #MissWorldWashington 2O2O and now compete for Miss World America 2O2O, I have submitted over 14 competition materials, 6 video submissions, essay submissions, had a state live interview, and took part in countless workshops. My preparations began last year but the dream began at age 5. GODâS PLAN. Last year I could not even finish competing for Miss World America. Right after I proudly introduced myself on stage as â#ShreeSaini, #WASHINGTONâ, I came backstage to change into my evening gown when I collapsed and was rushed to the ER. I was heartbroken. It was a rare incident. My whole family was shaken. âThere are many incidents in our lives that we cannot control, but we can control our responses.â With rock solid faith in God and His timing, I am traveling to my lifeâs journey once again. âGod has a plan for all of us and He wants us to serve our people and our world family.â Thatâs why I LOVE the #MISSWORLDAMERICA @americasmissworld and #MISSWORLD @missworld organizations because we are all about SERVICE. Miss World has fundraised $1.3 BILLION for charities around the world. Each contestant has a âBeauty with A Purposeâ project she serves around the year. As a heart patient with a #pacemaker, my BWAP project is focused on â#HeartHealthâ and I serve #AmericanHeartAssociation and Victoriaâs Voice foundation, as their national ambassador. So far, I have volunteered with 1OOs of CHARITABLE foundations and traveled all around the WORLD in HUMBLE SERVICE work. I am a big believer that we should SERVE without hesitation and #LOVE without limits. #missworldamerica2020 ... continued in comments.

A graduate of University of Washington, Saini has been a visiting student at Harvard, Stanford and Yale Universities. She has earned the “Best Pageant Titleholder” award and recognitions from the Secretary of State, Senate, Governor and the American Heart Association CEO. Miss World has fundraised $1.3 billion for charities around the world.

Shree takes to social media to share her love for service. She has volunteered with 1OOs of charitable foundations and been invited to speak around the world.

She said, “Serving others and inspiring others is a responsibility for me. It is our duty that we shine with enthusiasm and serve others with Love. That is Beauty with a Purpose for me!”

Let us have the hearts to #share and #give to those in need. There is a lot of need in our world right now. There are many families who have lost their jobs due to the #virus and are in need of food and supplies. . . If you are able to and allowed to under your communityâs guidelines and FOLLOWING ALL of the #socialdistancing recommendations, I encourage you to #donatefood to your local #foodbanks. . . Last week, I called my local food bank to ask them for the specific food items they needed. . . I went grocery shopping and took all the necessary #precautions - I wore #gloves, a #facemask, and stayed 6 feet away from everyone. I donated nearly 100 lbs. of food. . . You can also donate online to your local food banks, local nonprofits or donate to our nationwide charity @feedingamerica . We need to #takeaction to create change, we cannot just have good thoughts in our hearts. . . I hope everyone is staying safe and by taking preventive measures. . . God bless our world.

Miss World’s BWAP vision was created by founder of Miss World Mrs. Julia Morley, whose husband Mr. Eric Morley started “Miss World” nearly 7O years ago. In preparation for her title, she submitted over 14 competition materials, 6 video submissions, essay submissions, had a state live interview, and took part in countless workshops.

“My preparations began last year but the dream began at age 5. I am a big believer that we should SERVE without hesitation and #LOVE without limits. Daily we can serve others by speaking life into others and choosing endless Kindness with EVERYBODY and ALWAYS. We need to reach out and serve rather than wait,” noted Shree.

In an unfortunate incident, Indian American Shree Saini collapsed before Miss World America's 2019 before final night of competition. Taking to her daughter’s Instagram, her mother informed that Shree will stay in the hospital for a "cardiac arrest watch".

I know âloveâ because of you, mom. To all the Motherly figures in our world, Happy Motherâs Day! . Mom, I am immensely grateful to GOD for choosing me as your daughter. . . You are â#MotherWorldâ, because you are not only a mother to me, but a mother figure to so many people. You take everyone under your wings, and shower them with your love, your protection and your endless care. . . My momâs #compassionate heart inspires us all. . . Queen mothers that I love â¤ï¸ : @delomasherwood @deesummers1 @peggymillerwa @pamelacassianocurnel @melissacurnel @mrs_washington_america_2019 @mrsjenniferelloyd @kmayes85 @thejuliamorley @fit_tobeme1981 @fitfaband45 @kerry.heslewood @sierabearchell @meliciapartab @pam_walkerrenard @nam_candiced @tammyjo.cuvelier

Shree Saini said, “Last year I could not even finish competing for Miss World America. Right after I proudly introduced myself on stage as “#ShreeSaini, WASHINGTON”, I came backstage to change into my evening gown when I collapsed and was rushed to the ER. I was heartbroken. It was a rare incident. My whole family was shaken. There are many incidents in our lives that we cannot control, but we can control our responses. With rock solid faith in God and His timing, I am traveling to my life’s journey once again.

“God has a plan for all of us and He wants us to serve our people and our world family. That’s why I love the Miss World America world and Miss World organizations because we are all about service,” said Shree.

Grateful to #emcee FIAâs 36th annual âDance Pe Chanceâ, which has had 18000+ dancers to date! This event is #IndiaRepublicDay commemoration highlighter in the #USA. . . ð¤ Some things I have learned as an emcee. . . 1. Prepare. Read through the script several times. Familiarize yourself with names. . . 2. Have some important fillers prepared. . . 3. Find innovate ways to celebrate the sponsors, media supporters, tech team, food venders. . . 4. Always acknowledge the support of audience members, coaches and event coordinators. They are the true pillars behind each performer. . . 5. Keep boasting the spirits up, of the competitors. Remind them they are already winners. Remind them to be grateful for this opportunity and continue to follow their dreams, regardless of one nightâs results. . . Chief guests were @prachitehlan , netball + basketball player turned actor, and @prachee_shah_paandya , is a Kathak dancer and actress. . . âï¸ Thank you, FIA, for inviting me all across the USA, from Seattle to New York #FIA is a 100% volunteer run organization celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. FIAâs mission is to serve millions of #IndianAmericans here is USA. . . â¤ï¸Continuous love to Dharmatma Saran ji and Neelam Saran ji for hosting me and being my number one mentors and guides. Warm thanks to my co-emcee Rohi Singh for being such a delight to work with. I love your Hindi!

This year’s event will be held in the form of a series of virtual web casts in combination with online submissions due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the pageant website, all contestants will participate in real-time preliminary competitions, receive camera time in front of a live audience and judges.

Preliminary competitions will include Beauty with a Purpose, Influencer Challenge, Talent Showcase, Head to Head Challenge, Entrepreneur Challenge, Top Model Challenge, and People’s Choice. The crowning ceremony will be on October 24 with the winner of Miss World America 2020 being invited to Los Angeles for the event.

If Shree Saini wins, she will represent America at Miss World, same way as Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Manushi Chiller, represented India at Miss World.

