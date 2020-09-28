Who is Shree Saini? Meet Indian-American contestant of the 2020 Miss World America pageant

Miss World America recently announced its 2020 contestants list. The pageant will see Indian American Shree Saini as the chosen representative of Washington state.

Saini is a survivor of heart surgery at age 12 for a pacemaker implant, as well as a burns survivor. She is a global motivational speaker who has been invited to address audiences about her life experience and messages of resilience and kindness, in more than 8 countries and 30 states in the United States.