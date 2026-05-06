Who Is Shashi Shekhar Vempati? Everything You Need To Know About New CBFC Chairperson

The Government of India appointed Shashi Shekhar Vempati as the new Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He will serve in the role for a period of three years from the date he assumes office. The appointment comes after Prasoon Joshi stepped down as CBFC Chairperson following his elevation as Chairman of Prasar Bharati earlier this month.

Who Is Shashi Shekhar Vempati?

Shashi Shekhar Vempati is a well-known figure in India’s media and broadcasting sector with years of experience in public communication and digital transformation. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Vempati previously served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati between 2017 and 2022.

Notably, he became the youngest person and also the first non-bureaucrat to head the public broadcaster since its formation in 1997. During his tenure, he played a key role in pushing digital initiatives and modernisation within India’s public broadcasting system.

Apart from leading Prasar Bharati, Vempati also held additional charge as CEO of Rajya Sabha TV from August 2017 to May 2019.

In January 2026, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to technology, public broadcasting, and institution-building.

Why Was A New CBFC Chairperson Needed?

The latest appointment follows recent changes within Prasar Bharati. On May 2, 2026, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting appointed Prasoon Joshi as the Chairman of Prasar Bharati.

Joshi had been serving as the CBFC Chairperson since August 2017 and was among the longest-serving heads of the certification body in recent years.

What Does The CBFC Do?

The CBFC, commonly known as the censor board, is a statutory body functioning under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It regulates the public exhibition of films in India under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Any film meant for public screening in India must receive certification from the CBFC before release.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the board consists of a chairperson and non-official members appointed by the central government. Apart from its Mumbai headquarters, the CBFC operates through nine regional offices located in Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Cuttack, Guwahati, and Mumbai itself.