Who Is Shannon K? All About Singer And Kumar Sanu's Daughter Rumoured To Enter Bigg Boss 20 As Wildcard Contestant

Kumar Sanu's Daughter Shannon K To Enter Bigg Boss 20 As Wildcard | Photo Via Instagram

American-Indian singer Shannon K, whose real name is Sara Kumar Sanu Bhattacharjee, is reportedly being considered as a wildcard contestant for Bigg Boss 20. However, her entry into the reality show has not been officially confirmed yet.

Shannon K To Enter Bigg Boss 20?

Born on June 16, 2001, Shannon is the daughter of veteran Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu and Saloni Sanu. Her younger sister, Annabelle Kumar Sanu, is a songwriter and author. While she comes from a prominent musical family, Shannon has been working towards carving her own identity as an independent singer, songwriter, actor and performer.

Who Is Shannon K?

Born in India, Shannon moved to London at an early age and later relocated to the United States to pursue her interests in music and acting. She studied music at the Royal School of Music in London and performed at venues including the Redondo Performance Arts Centre, Sun National Bank Centre and Warner Theatre.

Shannon began her music career at a young age, releasing her first song, Roll Back the Year, when she was just 12. The song was written by her sister Annabelle K and was inspired by a real-life experience. In 2018, Shannon released her debut album, How Long Is A Long Time, which was written and produced by Jason Poo Bear Boyd, known for his collaborations with Justin Bieber.

Shannon has also explored acting. She made a cameo appearance in the 2020 Hollywood film The Big Feed, which starred Manolo Vergara. Her Hindi film debut came with Vivek Sharma’s Chal Zindagi, where she played an American music student reconnecting with India.

As a singer, Shannon has contributed to several Indian projects. She sang for Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher and featuring music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. She also recorded vocals for the Hotstar series Salakaar, starring Mouni Roy.

In April 2025, Shannon became the first Indian-origin independent artist to perform at Coachella, marking another milestone in her international musical journey.

For now, however, reports of her wildcard entry remain unconfirmed.