Who is Sanjana Ganesan? Here's all we know about Jasprit Bumrah's bride-to-be

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who is sitting out of the T20 series between India and England, is all set to tie the knot with TV host Sanjana Ganesan early next week.

Bumrah had informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day.

While the duo still haven't made an official announcement about their wedding, here's all we know about Jasprit Bumah's bride-to-be:

Sanjana Ganesan, who's a presenter for Star Sports India, is an Indian model and anchor. She was recently seen hosting the auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Apart from cricket, Ganesan has also hosted several badminton and football events.

The 28-year-old TV presenter is the daughter of management guru Ganesan Ramaswamy, who is reportedly the director of Allana Institute of Management Sciences, Pune.

Sanjana was also a part of MTV's popular reality show 'Splitsvilla's season 7 and was rumoured to be dating her co-contestant Ahswini Koul. The model had to quit the show midway because of an injury.

She's popular for shows like 'Match Point', 'Knight Club' and 'Cheeky Singles'.