IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from India squad for personal reasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday said that star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the fourth Test match at Ahmedabad against England, owing to personal reasons.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," the BCCI said in a press release.