 Who Is Nari Hira? Know All About Journalist, Film Producer Who Died At 86
Born in 1938 in Karachi, Nari Hira and his family moved to Mumbai after partition in 1947

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Nari Hira |

Veteran advertiser and film producer Nari Hira passed away on 23rd August at the age of 86. He was also the founder and editor of Stardust Magazine. His family in the official statement announced stated, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of his passing, a pioneer in print media a family man and father beyond compare, he leaves us behind heartbroken in his absence."

Who Was Nari Hira?

Born in 1938 in Karachi, Nari Hira and his family moved to Mumbai after partition in 1947. He began his journalism career in the 1960s and later shifted to publishing. During that phase, he met Shobhaa De and the two aimed to create a revolution with Stardust magazine.

His magazine, Stardust, was a huge success, known for revealing shocking controversies, sensationalized stories, and gossip about Bollywood. Shobhaa took to X, and shared his picture with the caption, "Farewelll, Boss."

He also founded Magna Publishing and magazines such as Stardust, Society, Society Interiors, Health & Nutrition, Savvy and Local Magazine- Citadel.

During the mid-1980s, he was also producing around 15 video films under his banner Hiba Films. He launched Aditya Pancholi and Urmila Matondkar. He then founded Magna Films in 2007, he attempted to break the mould set by the business at the time by making adult content films available only on DVD. His first production was the 2008 film Bhram.

Veteran Actress Smriti Biswas Narang Dies At 100 In Nashik
Nari Hira's breaking stories in the space of journalism have created an impact on Indian culture. He was referred to as the ‘King of Indian Magazines’ during his time. The renowned journalist has received many awards and recognition for his contribution to the publishing industry.

Meanwhile, there is not much known about his personal life. His son, Rahuul Hira, who has taken over Magna Publishing's managing director.

