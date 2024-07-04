Veteran Actress Smriti Biswas Narang Dies At 100 In Nashik

Veteran actress Smriti Biswas Narang, known for her roles in Hindi and Bengali films, passed away at her home in Nashik, Maharashtra. She was 100. According to media reports, her last rites were performed on Thursday at 10 am.

The yesteryear actress, who lived in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in Nashik Road area, breathed her last on Wednesday night (July 3) following age-related issues, reported PTI.

After living in Mumbai, Smriti had relocated to Nashik 28 years ago to be with her sister, a Christian missionary.

Throughout three decades spanning from the 1930s to the 1960s, Smriti made a mark in the film industry with starring roles in several successful films including Nek Dil, Aparajita, and Modern Girl.

She started her career as a child artist and featured in movies of filmmakers like Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra and Raj Kapoor. The actress had shared screen space with actors like Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar and Balraj Sahni in various films.

She made her acting debut with the Bengali film Sandhya in1930. Modern Girl, which released in 1961, was her last Hindi film.

According to media reports, Smriti had quit acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang. She is survived by two sons Rajeev and Satyajeet.