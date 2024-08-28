Who Is Naman Arora? All About Viral India's Got Latent Comedian Who Acted In Varun Dhawan-Starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Comedian Naman Arora recently floored the judges with his hilarious standup act on the popular show, India's Got Latent. The audience and judges were so impressed that renowned comic Samay Raina even asked him to open his standup show in Mumbai in September. And as the clip of his performance went viral online, netizens found out that Naman was a professional actor and has worked with celebs like Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and others.

Naman made the judges on India's Got Latent roll on the floor with his jokes and punchlines. Throughout his performance and even after it, he pretended to be not well-versed with the English language, and also as someone who was shy and stage-conscious. Not just that, but the viewers also thought that he was autistic, only to later find out that all of it was just an act.

Who is Naman Arora?

Born on December 25, 1995, in Haryana, Naman is a professional actor who has performed in theatre as well as on the big screen.

He first starred in the 2020 television show, Kaatelal & Sons, and in 2022, he also featured in the show, Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi.

In the same year, he got his Bollywood break as he played a small role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Recently, he also starred in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi. He will soon appear in a web series, the name of which he has not disclosed yet.

Naman Arora to perform with Samay Raina

As soon as Naman's standup clip went viral, netizens were in disbelief and could not fathom that he was acting on stage all the while.

"He acted so effortlessly that no one could even doubt that he was acting while we were enjoying his jokes," an X user wrote, while another stated, "Everyone thought he was autistic, but no one knew he was a good actor."

After flooring the Samay Raina, Atul Khatri, Kunal Kamra and others with his standup act, the actor was offered to open the stage for Samay by the comedian himself.

Naman will now be performing the opening act for Samay Raina's Mumbai show on September 7.