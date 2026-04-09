Who Is Aimee Baruah, Actress & Wife Of BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika, Stealing The Show At Assam Elections 2026?

Aimee Baruah | Instagram

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 took place on Thursday, April 9. Many celebrities were spotted at polling booths, and Assamese actress Aimee Baruah also stepped out to cast her vote. For the uninitiated, she is the wife of BJP minister Pijush Hazarika, who is contesting from the Jagiroad constituency. Aimee's interaction with the media is going viral on social media, and netizens are praising her.

Aimee Baruah, actress by profession



Also wife of Assam Minister & BJP candidate from Jagiroad Assembly constituency, Pijush Hazarika



Look despite no knowledge of politics & her young age, how beautifully she conducted herself on political questions



Now compare it with so… pic.twitter.com/zxjAvLxapG — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) April 9, 2026

Who Is Aimee Baruah?

Well, we are sure many people are wondering about who Aimee is. So, let us tell you that she is one of the most popular Assamese actresses. The 41-year-old has been a part of many movies, and started her career with the 2002 release Prem Aru Prem.

She later starred in films like Kadamtole Krishna Nache, Jetuka Pator Dore, Rongatapu 1982, and others.

Aimee made her directorial debut with the Dimasa-language film Semkhor. The movie received two National Awards, Special Jury Mention and Best Feature Film in Dimasa. Her documentary film, Birubala: Witch to Padmashree, was honored with the Jury's Special Mention Award at the 70th National Film Awards.

In 2011, Aimee got married to Pijush Hazarika. The couple has two kids, son Atharv and daughter Aruhi.

Read Also Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Casts Vote In Jalukbari

Aimee Baruah At Cannes Film Festival

In 2022, Aimee became the first Assamese actress to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival to present her film Semkhor. She later attended the festival a couple of times to represent Assamese cinema.

In 2024, Aimee had posted a note about her visit to Cannes. She wrote, "While stepping onto the iconic red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the third time, I did so once again while firmly embracing my identity and self-respect as a proud Assamese. Representing our heritage, I was thrilled to walk the ramp in a two-hundred-year-old motif depicted on my Muga filled with intricate traditional designs, Gamkharu on my wrist, Assamese gamosa, Riha, and Kopou Phul (foxtail orchids) in my hairbun. Special thanks to everyone for all your love & support (sic)."