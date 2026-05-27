'Where Was This Objection Then?': FWICE Hits Back At Sanjay Gupta After His Reaction To Ranveer Singh's Ban, Cites Mumbai Saga Controversy

FWICE hits back at Sanjay Gupta over Ranveer Singh-Don 3 row | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently subtly weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 and the subsequent ban imposed on the actor by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Though he did not name anyone, his dig seemed aimed at FWICE, asking, "What sense does it make?"

FWICE Slams Sanjay Gupta Over Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, hit back at Sanjay, citing the Mumbai Saga controversy and recalling how film bodies had helped the filmmaker when Jackie Shroff walked out of the project.

'Where Was This Objection Then?'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dubey said, "I want to ask Sanjay Gupta ji that when a few years back his film Mumbai Saga was being shot and Jackie Shroff ne aane se mana kar diya, ye hi IFTDA aur federation ne hi mil ke problem solve karvaya tha. Where was this objection then?"

'Agar Ye Trend Chalta Raha To Kaafi Filmmaker...'

Furthermore, he clarified that the federation has not banned Ranveer Singh in any capacity, but has merely issued an NCD, under which members of the Federation can choose not to work with the actor.

He added, "Agar ye trend chalta raha to kaafi filmmaker aur producers nuksaan mein jaayenge. Humne kisi ko ban nahi kiya, humne to non-cooperation bola hai, federation ke members ka decision hai ye film body ka internal decision hai,” he said.

Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers At Chamundeshwari Temple

Interestingly, Ranveer was also spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after the controversy erupted. The actor avoided posing for the paparazzi and kept his face covered with a mask during his airport appearance, which further fueled online discussions surrounding Don 3.

He visited the famous Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka to offer prayers. Videos from the temple visit surfaced online, showing the actor sitting on the ground during prayers and later posing with temple priests for photographs. Dressed in traditional attire, Ranveer appeared calm and composed during the spiritual visit.

As of now, neither Farhan Akhtar nor Ranveer Singh has directly reacted to the controversy.