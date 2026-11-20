Keerthy Suresh Defends Mysskin Amid Touching Controversy | Instagram

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who will next be seen in the Tamil film Sathyavan Savithiri, has reacted to social media claims that she appeared uncomfortable after filmmaker Mysskin touched her near her knee during the film's press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

The film, which also features Mysskin in a lead role, is slated for release on November 20, 2026. A video from the press conference went viral, with several netizens questioning Mysskin's gesture and suggesting that Keerthy appeared uncomfortable.

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Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Viral Video Of Mysskin Touching Her

Soon after, Keerthy responded to an X user's post questioning her reaction and dismissed the claims.

"Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter? Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get some things right, brother," she wrote.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Mysskin has not yet responded to the controversy.

Sathyavan Savithiri Release Date

Sathyavan Savithiri was initially scheduled to hit theatres in July this year but was later postponed to November 20, 2026. The Tamil film will now face a box office clash with OM, starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.

With both films arriving in theatres on the same day, it remains to be seen which one will win the audience's attention and emerge ahead at the box office.

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