'When You Think It's All Over...': Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj After Fatal Car Accident, Netizens Call It 'Comeback'

Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj After Fatal Car Accident | Instagram/@premanand__maharaj_official

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, welcomed a baby boy on March 27, 2026. He described the moment as his "second birth." The joyful news comes after a difficult phase in his life, during which he reportedly attempted suicide by crashing his car. Recently, Anurag visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj. As the YouTuber shared the video on social media, many called it his "comeback."

Anurag uploaded a video on Instagram where he is seen sitting in a wheelchair and later traveling to Vrindavan, visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj with the help of crutches. He captioned the post, "When you think it's all over, Premanand Maharaj Jee comes and saves you. Radhey Radhey."

Fans soon flooded the comment section with “get well soon” messages, with many praying for the YouTuber’s speedy recovery. Responding to the post, one user wrote, "AB HOGA BHAI KA COMEBACK." Another commented, "Ab to or age jana hai Anurag bhai." Meanwhile, others continued to pray for Anurag to recover soon and start walking on his own feet.

After welcoming his son with his wife, Ritika Chauhan, Anurag also shared a video where he is seen visiting his baby and wife in the hospital. Calling the moment his “second birth,” he wrote, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye."

The YouTuber recently came into limelight after he opened up about a serious fallout with his family, including his brother and wife, following his inter-caste marriage to Ritika. In a lengthy emotional video, Anurag Dobhal alleged that his parents and family members mentally harassed him, publicly humiliated him in front of relatives, and refused to accept his marriage, even denying the couple entry into their home. He also claimed that the situation worsened after marriage, leading to severe emotional distress and isolation. However, his brother Kalam Ink strongly denied these allegations, stating that Anurag presented a one-sided story.

Now, it appears that Anurag has reconciled with his wife, as he recently shared a video on social media showing the two together at a hospital, holding their newborn baby.