'Doosra Janam Mere Bache Ke Liye': UK07 Rider AKA Anurag Dobhal Shares First Look Of Baby Boy, Calls It His Rebirth- Watch VIDEO

UK07 Rider AKA Anurag Dobhal Shares First Look Of Baby Boy |

UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal has welcomed his first child with wife Ritika Chauhan. Ritika took to her Instagram story to announce the arrival of their baby boy on March 27, 2026, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Now, Anurag has shared the first look of his newborn.

Anurag uploaded a video on his Instagram story showing him visiting the hospital to see his baby boy. Since his right leg is completely numb and he cannot walk, Anurag was helped out of the car by his friends. He then sat on a wheelchair and was assisted into the hospital.

In the video, Anurag is seen sitting beside his wife on the hospital bed, holding the baby boy in his hands. He appears visibly emotional upon seeing his child’s face.

Anurag called this moment a rebirth for himself, writing, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye." After he uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the influencer’s happy moment.

Ritika previously shared the update of their newborn on her Instagram story, saying, "On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our precious gift."

The joyous announcement comes just weeks after Anurag made headlines for a serious car crash during an Instagram LIVE, which authorities and media linked to an apparent suicide attempt while livestreaming at high speed on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. He was rushed to hospital and placed in the ICU following the incident, which shocked fans and sparked widespread concern for his mental health amid ongoing family disputes and battles with depression.

Anurag Dobhal, widely known online as UK07 Rider, is a popular Indian YouTuber and moto‑vlogger. He gained fame for his adventurous motorcycle and travel content that showcased long rides, bike reviews and lifestyle vlogs. Though Anurag was an internet personality, he gained nationwide recognition through his appearance in Bigg Boss 17.