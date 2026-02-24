When Will Zakir Khan Return? Comedian Clears Air On Health Rumours, Says 'Internet Pe Jo Padha Hai, Wo Jhuth Hai'- Watch VIDEO

Zakir Khan video |

What happened to comedian Zakir Khan? This question has been on everyone’s mind ever since he announced a break from stand-up comedy. Following his announcement, rumours began circulating that Zakir might be dealing with a serious health issue. Putting all the speculation to rest, Zakir recently addressed the media, saying, "Break ki kahai doston ye hai ki..."

Zakir further clarified that the rumours surrounding his health are not true. Addressing the speculation, the comedian said, "Health thodi si hi kharab hai, bhot jyada kharab nahi hai." He also joked with his fans, adding, "Tumne jo internet pe jo padha hai, wo jhuth hai." Zakir mentioned that reports quoting “close family sources” are incorrect. He explained that his break from stand-up comedy is primarily to focus on his writing career, which has been on pause for the past 5–6 years.

When Will Zakir Khan Return to Stand-Up?

Zakir had earlier announced that he would be taking a break from stand-up comedy for about 4–5 years. He said he may return around 2028, 2029, or even 2030. He made this announcement during his live show in Hyderabad, where he stated, "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things."

Following the announcement, speculation about Zakir’s health began circulating. He had previously shared that he had been feeling unwell for over a year but continued working as he felt it was necessary at the time. He admitted to having an intense routine, with non-stop tours for nearly a decade, performing 2–3 shows daily and enduring many sleepless nights. While taking a break, Zakir mentioned in his post, "I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I didn’t want to, and I’ve been ignoring this for a year. But now I feel that before it’s too late, I should take the break."