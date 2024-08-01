When Vidya Balan Recalled It Was 'Lust At First Sight' With Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur | Instagram

Actor Vidya Balan is open about her personal and professional life. She married Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012. He is the founder of Roy Kapur Films and turns 49 on August 2. Vidya recalls the time when the couple met for the first time and admits it was 'lust at first sight' for them.

During an interview in 2023, Vidya Balan spoke about her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, and reminisced about how they fell in love, giving a glimpse into their relationship. It was back in 2010 when the actress was at the peak of her career, shooting for the film No One Killed Jessica. At that time, she had an interaction with Siddharth since the film was produced by UTV.

Vidya revealed that while she was shooting for director Rajkumar Gupta, she went to Mumbai to attend the Filmfare Awards. She won the Best Actress award for Paa, and the next morning, she met Siddharth for the first time. The two had a candid conversation about the film, and she found him to be a 'good-looking, charming man.'

Vidya recalled her first meeting in Mumbai with Siddharth and talking to Humans Of Bombay, she shared, "Life was bringing us together a lot at that time. We ended up at a party together at Karan's place. Karan has played Cupid in this relationship. He invited me to a party at his house and I was a bit [surprised] because I didn't really know him. I [felt] how sweet."

She further added, "I went to his house and I didn't know most of the others. I was a bit shy and Siddharth walked in and because we had just watched [a] play together, we ended up having a chat. That's when probably something happened that night. Later, of course, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet. This was an intentional invitation. And it worked."

The duo story began in 2010, met at Karan Johar's house. They then started dating and got married in 2012.